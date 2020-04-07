Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi Arabia

Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi ArabiaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:13 IST
Uber said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting its services in several Saudi cities and governorates after a round-the-clock curfew was announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Uber will "pause" its services in the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Hofuf, and the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, it said in an email to customers. The interior ministry has announced a 24-hour curfew in those areas.
Uber had already suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown: Uber rides suspended, Ola curtail services in Delhi
Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread
BRIEF-Saudi Central Bank To Provide Financing For Small And Medium Enterprises Amounting To 13.3 Billion Riyals - State TV