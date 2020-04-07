Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi Arabia

Uber said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting its services in several Saudi cities and governorates after a round-the-clock curfew was announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Uber will "pause" its services in the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Hofuf, and the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, it said in an email to customers. The interior ministry has announced a 24-hour curfew in those areas.

Uber had already suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice.

