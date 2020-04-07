Left Menu
Clash between docs, pharmacists at Bahraich dist hospital over social-distancing norms

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:30 IST
A clash erupted Tuesday among some doctors and pharmacists at the district hospital here allegedly over social-distancing norms being violated, leading to paramedical staff boycotting work which disrupted services for a few hours, hospital authorities said. The clash happened at the Maharaja Suheldev Medical College between its pharmacists and resident doctors of the Autonomous State Medical College (ASMC), Bahraich, which is attached to the government hospital, they said. District hospital’s Chief Pharmacist Virendra Singh alleged that on Tuesday three resident doctors of the ASMC came to his medical store and sat close to each other, violating the social-distancing norms.

Singh said when he asked them to respect the social-distancing norms, they got angry and left his room, only to return a little while later with a group of about 40 junior doctors and attack him at the store. He said pharmacist Dilip Kumar and worker Shakeel Ahmed rushed to save him.

As the news of attack on the chief pharmacist and his team spread, other staff of the district hospital boycotted work, and sat on a dharna demanding action against the junior doctors involved. The Head of Pharmacist Association has filed a complaint with the police, seeking action against the accused doctors under the National Security Act (NSA), and said that their protests will continue till the accused doctors are arrested, sources said.

However, Kotwali Station House Officer RP Yadav said no police complaint has been lodged so far. Principal of the medical college Dr AK Sahni said, "There was a fight between the medical and the paramedical staff. A probe committee has been formed, and the team has been told to submit its report by Wednesday. Action will be initiated against those found guilty. Once, the probe report is submitted. Talks will be held with both the parties, and the issue will be resolved soon." The CMS of the district hospital, Dr DK Singh, said, "The principal of the medical college has constituted a probe team, which will submit its report on Wednesday." PTI CORR NAV TIR TIR.

