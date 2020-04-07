Swedish govt to put forward bill granting it wider powers to fight pandemic

The Swedish government will put forward a bill granting it wider powers to take steps such as closing transport hubs if needed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands of people across the Nordic country. "Today, we have decided on a bill to give us the tools to be able to act quickly with more measures if needed," Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin told a news conference after the government had held talks with opposition parties.

"This proposal applies only to actions associated with the coronavirus and for a limited time only." The increased executive powers, initially limited to three months, include the right to shut airports and railway stations without parliament's prior approval. However, parliament can reverse measures in subsequent votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.