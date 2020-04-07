Latvia extends state of emergency over pandemic until May 12

The Latvian government said on Tuesday it was extending until May 12 the state of emergency that has allowed it to implement a string of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Baltic country.

"It means that we do not strengthen the restrictions, but we do not soften them either," said the Latvian prime minister Krisjanis Karins said. Latvia, which has banned all public events and gatherings of more than two people and imposed steep fines for violating the restrictions, has reported 548 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 2 deaths among the patients.

