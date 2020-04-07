Trump administration to keep critical medical supplies in U.S. - Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that the Trump administration will focus on keeping critical medical items in the United States given the domestic need for such materials.

"Right now, given the great need for PPE (personal protection equipment) in our own country, our focus will be on keeping critical medical items in the United States until demand is met here," Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

