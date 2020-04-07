Left Menu
29 new coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; tally 175 now

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:29 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 175 on Tuesday with 29 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the state, an official said. Of the new cases, 19 were reported from Ahmedabad alone, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the district to 83.

Surat and Patan reported three cases each, and Bhavnagar, Anand, Sabarkantha and Rajkot reported one case each, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. Two patients have also recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, the official said.

