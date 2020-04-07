Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:55 IST
Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown

Ireland's chief medical officer does not expect to be in a position to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.

"At this moment in time, we are not anticipating a recommendation later in the week that we should lift the measures that are in place," Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health told a news briefing on Tuesday.

On March 28, Ireland's prime minister ordered citizens to stay home until April 12 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, telling them they can only leave to shop for groceries, for brief individual physical exercise or to make absolutely essential family visits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus.Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the virus...

Golf-Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta Nati...

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday.Congress approv...

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020