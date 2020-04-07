Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa eases wine export restrictions caused by coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:56 IST
South Africa eases wine export restrictions caused by coronavirus lockdown

South Africa's wine industry will be allowed to export its products again after the government bowed to heavy lobbying and agreed to relax lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15, ushering in regulations that effectively shut down South African ports and halted exports from March 27. South Africa has so far reported 1,749 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the continent's highest number, and 13 deaths.

The government announced a relaxation of the lockdown regulations in its official gazette on Tuesday in a move welcomed by the wine industry body Vinpro. "The South African wine industry is truly grateful to government... for showing an understanding for the industry’s challenges through this concession," said Vinpro, which represents some 2,500 wine producers and industry stakeholders.

The industry, which exports nearly half of its production and employs around 300,000 across the value-chain, had won an earlier concession when it was allowed to complete harvesting and processing to prevent wastage during the 21-day lockdown. Workers in the wine industry have now been allowed to return to work, provided they respect rules on travel limitations, social distancing and the use of sanitisers.

Export of fresh produce, mainly fruit, will also resume following the relaxation of the lockdown rules. Last week the industry's exporter task team submitted plans to the government urging a lifting of the effective export ban at least by April 17 when the current lockdown was initially slated to end.

Vinpro had said that if the ban remained in place by April 17, it could entail, conservatively, a loss of direct export revenue amounting to more than 650 million rand ($36 million), free-on-board value. "But the damage to our reputation for consistent supply... will be astronomical and will be exponentially more than this figure," Vinpro told Reuters last week before the lifting of the restrictions.

"On the local market the three-week ban equates to a loss of 800 million rand on wholesaler level," it said. ($1 = 18.1907 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus.Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the virus...

Golf-Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta Nati...

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday.Congress approv...

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020