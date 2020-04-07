Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA recommends extending contracts, will allow transfer windows to move

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:04 IST
Soccer-FIFA recommends extending contracts, will allow transfer windows to move

FIFA has recommended extending players' contracts which were due to end in June and said it will allow transfer windows to be moved to allow for extensions to the current European season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said Tuesday. The global soccer body also said it would encourage clubs and players "to work together to find agreements and solutions during the period when football is suspended" and the sport has to deal with an unprecedented loss of revenue.

The guidelines, reported by Reuters on Sunday, were endorsed by the FIFA Bureau -- a reduced version of its decision-making Council -- on Tuesday. The coronavirus has brought football to a standstill around the world, with domestic leagues put on hold and major tournaments such as Euro 2020 and the Copa America, postponed until next year.

European soccer body UEFA has said that it wants the 2019-20 season to be brought to a conclusion on the pitch, even if that means extending it into August. "It is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would. Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end," said FIFA.

Similarly, FIFA said that it would be flexible with transfer windows and allow them to be moved "so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season." "FIFA will try to ensure, where possible, an overall level of co-ordination and will also bear in mind the need to protect the regularity, integrity and proper functioning of competitions, so that the sporting results of any competition are not unfairly disrupted," it said.

On the issue of pay cuts for players and coaches -- a major controversy in England, Italy and Portugal -- FIFA said the parties had to find "fair and equitable solutions" with a view to protecting jobs and achieving "a reasonable balance of interests between players and clubs." Where cases ended up at FIFA, the global soccer body said it would look at whether the club made a genuine attempt to reach agreement with the players and consider the club's finances, the players' income and whether all players had been treated equally.

"We hope that this collaborative effort, under the leadership of FIFA, can provide a positive example of how football can come together and show unity, solidarity and a spirit of compromise in order to face the challenging times ahead," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "But before these times come, one thing must be clear to everyone, especially now: health comes first, well before football."

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Time not ripe for full withdrawal of lockdown on April 14: Kerala Expert Committee

The Expert Committee appointed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to study the COVID-19 lockdown has recommended the Centre not to fully withdraw the lockdown on April 14, which was imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavi...

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus.Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the virus...

Golf-Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta Nati...

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday.Congress approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020