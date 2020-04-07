Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to new coronavirus

The June 14 Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal has been postponed due to the new coronavirus, the local promoter said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so," said Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier.

