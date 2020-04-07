Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to new coronavirus

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to new coronavirusReuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:56 IST
The June 14 Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal has been postponed due to the new coronavirus, the local promoter said in a statement on Tuesday.
"At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so," said Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier.
