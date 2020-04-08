Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletes step up to help fight coronavirus in Brazil

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 08:30 IST
Athletes step up to help fight coronavirus in Brazil

As infections of the novel coronavirus rise steadily in Brazil and threaten to cause chaos in its densely populated favelas, some of the country's leading athletes are stepping up to help the most vulnerable communities.

Olympic judo medallist Flavio Canto is among those giving his time and money to battle the COVID-19 outbreak in South America’s biggest nation, which has a confirmed 13,717 infections and 667 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday. "When all this is over, those that have a lot are going to have a lot less but they’ll still have more than most, and they have an obligation to help those who have nothing," Rio de Janeiro judoka Canto told Reuters.

A bronze medallist in the men's -81kg category in Athens, Canto is almost as famous in Brazil for his work with the Instituto Reacao, a charity that uses martial arts to help transform young people’s lives. Canto is raising funds for a project that will give a monthly stipend to thousands of families in Rio and Cuiaba who are under quarantine or suffering financially due to unemployment or the need to self-isolate.

The monthly stipend of around 100 reais ($19.15) comes in the form of a pre-paid cash card that can be used in local supermarkets. In a nation where corruption is rife and the government's coronavirus strategy has come under scrutiny, Canto said athletes were the ideal group to spearhead relief efforts because they are trusted by the people.

"One of the big problems in Brazil is that people lack the confidence their money and resources will be distributed properly,” he said by telephone from Rio. “My charity has 20 years of experience in that field and the other athletes are people with the same profile, who have experience in charity work and therefore credibility.”

DUNGA URGES DONATIONS One such athlete is Dunga, who captained Brazil's national soccer team to their 1994 World Cup win.

The former Internacional and Fiorentina midfielder is working with business contacts and former players – including ex-Brazil internationals Jorginho and Edmilson and Paulo Cesar Tinga - to help disadvantaged communities in his home state of Rio Grande do Sul. Like Canto, Dunga has run a charitable foundation for many years, helping orphanages, old folks’ homes and social projects.

In the last few days he has persuaded supermarket owners, food producers and transportation companies to donate and distribute more than 10 tons of food to local charities as more and more people suffer due to the virus. "We saw that there are a lot of people in the favelas who aren’t working and they don’t have food so I called the friends I still play football with and said let’s do something," Dunga told Reuters.

Dunga has spent much of his spare time over the last week not just calling friends asking for help but also loading boxes of produce into trucks and delivering fruit and vegetables to local charities. His closest helpers are former players but some active professionals have also contributed.

Argentine midfielder Andres D’Alessandro, who plays for Porto Alegre side Internacional, was with him on Tuesday as they loaded sacks of produce into cars and trucks. Local media have also reported that Brazilian internationals Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Paulinho have also contributed in their home states.

Dunga encouraged more to get involved. "We ex-players still have doors open to us," he said. "Imagine what the players who are active today could do." ($1 = 5.2214 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Buttler's World Cup final shirt raises 65,000 pound for hospital appeal

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has raised more than 65,000 pound USD 80,000 to help fight the coronavirus by auctioning off his World Cup final shirt. Buttlers shirt, which he wore when completing the last-ball run-out that saw England be...

'Sakhi Mandals' using medicinal plants in making hand sanitizers

A Sakhi Mandal Self-Help Group in Jharkhands Khunti district is using medicinal plants along with other ingredients to prepare hand sanitizer in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said. Lemon grass or basil oil is ...

Karnataka allows celeberation of Karaga festival with restrictions

The Karnataka government has granted permission for the celeberations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which starts at...

Dargahs, graveyards to remain closed during Shab-e-Barat in K'taka

In order to adhere to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus spread ahead of Shab-e-Barat, the Karnataka government has issued directions to close dargahs and graveyards, and to suspend congregational prayers. As per th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020