Higher rates of depression in obese adults

In a UK based study on adults who were overweight, the incidence of new cases of depression saw a significant increase. The risk of depression also rose with higher weight. According to the study published in the journal Obesity based on the primary care records, 519,513 UK adults who were overweight or obese between 2000-2016 and followed up until 2019, the incidence of new cases of depression was 92 per 10,000 people per year.

The study also found that antidepressants were prescribed in approximately two-thirds of adults who were overweight or obese. Prescriptions for fluoxetine dropped over time (from 20.4 per cent in 2000 to 8.8 per cent in 2018) and prescriptions for sertraline increased (from 4.3 per cent in 2000 to 38.9 per cent in 2018). "Our findings highlight the complex relationship between depression and obesity," said lead author Freya Tyrer, of the University of Leicester, in the UK. "We would like to see tailored guidance on antidepressant prescribing and services that focus on both mood and behaviours to improve outcomes for these individuals."(ANI)

