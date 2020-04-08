Left Menu
Development News Edition

Higher rates of depression in obese adults

In a UK based study on adults who were overweight, the incidence of new cases of depression saw a significant increase. The risk of depression also rose with higher weight.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:19 IST
Higher rates of depression in obese adults
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a UK based study on adults who were overweight, the incidence of new cases of depression saw a significant increase. The risk of depression also rose with higher weight. According to the study published in the journal Obesity based on the primary care records, 519,513 UK adults who were overweight or obese between 2000-2016 and followed up until 2019, the incidence of new cases of depression was 92 per 10,000 people per year.

The study also found that antidepressants were prescribed in approximately two-thirds of adults who were overweight or obese. Prescriptions for fluoxetine dropped over time (from 20.4 per cent in 2000 to 8.8 per cent in 2018) and prescriptions for sertraline increased (from 4.3 per cent in 2000 to 38.9 per cent in 2018). "Our findings highlight the complex relationship between depression and obesity," said lead author Freya Tyrer, of the University of Leicester, in the UK. "We would like to see tailored guidance on antidepressant prescribing and services that focus on both mood and behaviours to improve outcomes for these individuals."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • UK

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown -sources

Indias financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.A 21-day nationwide lockdown that ...

Bollywood celebrities extend Hanuman Jayanti wishes

As many devotees on Wednesday observed Hanuman Jayanti, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet followers on the holy occasion. One of the first to extend wishes was legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.The 77-year-old actor took to...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX snap two-day rally, oil-sensitive currencies slip

A two-day rally in developing world markets ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak persisted, with anticipation ahead of a key OPEC meeting adding to uncertainty. Risk assets had rallied this week on hopes t...

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020