Figure of 6 bln euros in loans for Air France KLM "realistic" -minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:28 IST
A figure of 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in loans to help Air France KLM is "realistic", French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday. "You are talking about an amount which is not unrealistic, I can confirm that," Djebbari told LCI TV, adding that the possible aid package for the airlines group was being discussed by the French finance ministry and the Dutch state.

Sources have told Reuters that Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive up to 6 billion euros in loans guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments as it braces for a sustained coronavirus shutdown. ($1 = 0.9218 euros)

