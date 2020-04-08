Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:33 IST
UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the country's battle against the outbreak.

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was taken to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed into an intensive care unit. The 55-year-old British leader received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm as the world faces one of the gravest public health crisis in a century.

"He is comfortable, he's stable, he's in good spirits," Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said on Wednesday. "While he's had oxygen, he hasn't been on a ventilator. As Johnson battled the novel coronavirus in hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown.

Inside the British government, ministers were debating how long the world's fifth largest economy could afford to be shut down, and the long-term implications of one of the most stringent set of emergency controls in peacetime history. Total hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose 786 to 6,159 as of 1600 GMT on April 6, the latest publicly available death toll, though just 213,181 people out of the United Kingdom's population of around 68 million have been tested.

Johnson has delegated some authority to Raab, who was appointed foreign minister less than a year ago, though any major decisions - such as when to lift the lockdown - would need the blessing of Johnson's cabinet. "I’m confident he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter, and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order," Raab said on Tuesday.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, a 39-year old former Goldman Sachs banker, would deputise should Raab become incapacitated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest after COVID-19 death

Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday demanding they be quarantined after the death of a COVID-19 patient at the facility. Employees of the KB Bhabha M...

Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area

New Delhi, Apr 8 PT A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered ag...

I-T Dept cautions against breach in e-filing accounts

The Income-Tax Department has asked taxpayers to guard against possible breach of their personal e-filing account and report such an instance to the police cyber security wing. If you think your e-filing account many have been compromised o...

Iran FM Javad Zarif urges US to lift sanctions on oil exports

Irans Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has urged the United States to lift the sanctions on its oil exports as the country is facing difficulties in supporting its citizens in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak. What we want is for him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020