Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda back to work in China's Wuhan with temperature checks and masks

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:07 IST
Honda back to work in China's Wuhan with temperature checks and masks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Temperature checkpoints and posters telling workers to keep more than a meter apart at Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co's reopened plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan show how the coronavirus has created a new normal on the factory floor.

The plant, a Honda joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group was shut in late January when authorities ordered a lockdown in Wuhan in a bid to snuff out the coronavirus, which emerged there late last year. It reopened on March 11 to resume operations in stages and is now back to pre-virus production levels, Li Shiquan, assistant director of the joint venture's No. 2 final assembly plant, told reporters on Wednesday.

Returning workers were asked to report where they had been since the epidemic started and temperature checkpoints were set up, Li said. About 98% of its 12,000 workers were now back and we're putting in overtime to make up for lost production, he said.

The joint venture produced 800,000 cars last year. "We have many customers who are waiting for cars so this week we have arranged for each worker to work 1.5 hours more," he said, adding that a typical shift was eight hours.

A sign hanging from the ceiling in the factory said the goal was 1,237 cars that day, 17% higher than the 1,060 it usually produced. Plants at Honda's Guangzhou-based joint venture with GAC are also running extra shifts, GAC's chairman Zeng Qinghong told analysts on its earnings call last week.

The central industrial hub of Wuhan started allowing people to leave the city on Wednesday in what is seen as a turning point for China's fight against the coronavirus.

RUBBER GLOVES, QR CODES

China's factories begun to reopen weeks ago as infection rates in their localities began to drop off. Now other countries such as Italy and the United States are trying to curb the spread of the virus by asking workplaces to shut and the public to stay home.

Honda has suspended operations in the United States and Canada, its biggest manufacturing hub, until May 1. It has also stopped output at plants in countries ranging from Britain to Thailand and has announced intermittent stoppages at some of its Japanese plants. The Wuhan plant reopened after the government approved its plan to curb infection risks, Li said. The plant's smoking and rest areas have been shut to stop people from gathering while meetings have to be held on video links.

Workers needing a rest from the assembly line are encouraged to sit on red stools spaced out on the factory floor, Li said. Reuters reporters on a visit to the factory saw workers dressed in white overalls, rubber gloves, and masks. Posters told them to keep a meter apart at all times, though that was not always adhered to.

Posted on pillars were QR codes, which workers use their mobile phones to scan in order to fill in - once a day - forms asking about any coughing or contacts with unwell people. Li said no coronavirus cases had been found since the plant resumed operations.

The plant's more than 500 suppliers in Wuhan had also been allowed to resume operations on March 11, Li said, adding that Dongfeng Honda had provided them with some help but he did not go into details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-EU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday. Diplomatic sources and of...

Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet agreed on Wednesday to accept 50 migrant children and youths from overcrowded camps on Greek islands, government sources said. The move was a first step by Germany, officials said, as worries mount a...

EU to adopt pan-European approach on mobile apps to fight coronavirus

The European Union will on Wednesday adopt a pan-European approach on the use of mobile applications to track the spread of the coronavirus, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The move came after several EU countri...

Do not succumb to threats as world is watching, think about Indians first: Congress to PM

The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at the time of a health crisis as it would set the wrong precedent in international diplomacy. The opposition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020