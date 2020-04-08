Indore: COVID-19 deaths rise to 16

The number of deaths due tocoronavirus infection has risen to 16 in Indore in MadhyaPradesh with a 49-year-old man becoming the latest fatality,an official said on Wednesday

The man, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on March24, succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment at aprivate hospital on Tuesday evening, said the official of theGovernment Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College

Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Prdesh, hasso far reported 173 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths while elevenpeople have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

