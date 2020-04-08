Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy closes ports to migrant ships because of coronavirus

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:20 IST
Italy closes ports to migrant ships because of coronavirus

Italian ports cannot be considered safe because of the coronavirus epidemic and will not let charity migrant boats dock, the government has ruled. The decision was taken late on Tuesday after a ship operated by the German non-governmental group Sea-Eye picked up some 150 people off Libya and headed towards Italy.

"For the entire duration of the national health emergency caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Italian ports cannot guarantee the requisites needed to be classified and defined as a place of safety," the decree said. The national emergency is set to expire on July 31, but the deadline might be extended.

Tuesday's order was signed by the interior and transport ministers, as well as Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who comes from a leftist party that has always supported campaigns for migrant protection and charity operations. After a relative lull in arrivals of boat migrants from Africa, numbers had started to pick up again in the first two months of the year only to fall back sharply in March as Italy was hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

A total of 17,127 people have died from the virus in Italy, the highest number anywhere in the world, while 135,586 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21. Charity ships which regularly patrol the coast of Libya looking to rescue migrants from flimsy boats initially withdrew from the Mediterranean at the onset on the health crisis, but the Sea-Eye ship Alan Kurdi returned to the area last week.

"Even when life in Europe has almost come to a halt, human rights must be protected," the group wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday, announcing it had rescued 150 people. "Now our guests need a port of safety." In a separate statement, the charity called on Germany to take in the migrants. "After all, Germany is our flag state," it said, adding that Berlin had just managed to bring home 200,000 citizens stranded abroad because of the coronavirus.

"Surely it must be conceivable and humanly possible to send a plane for 150 people seeking protection to southern Europe in order to evacuate the people immediately," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-EU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday. Diplomatic sources and of...

Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet agreed on Wednesday to accept 50 migrant children and youths from overcrowded camps on Greek islands, government sources said. The move was a first step by Germany, officials said, as worries mount a...

EU to adopt pan-European approach on mobile apps to fight coronavirus

The European Union will on Wednesday adopt a pan-European approach on the use of mobile applications to track the spread of the coronavirus, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The move came after several EU countri...

Do not succumb to threats as world is watching, think about Indians first: Congress to PM

The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at the time of a health crisis as it would set the wrong precedent in international diplomacy. The opposition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020