AIIMS docs alarmed after neurology patient turned COVID-19 positive

Exercising more caution, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi have become alert after a 72 year-old patient earlier admitted in the neurology department turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma

According to officials at AIIMS, the patient had reported in the emergency department with bleeding (brain hemorrhage). He was immediately taken care off with duty doctors. Patient was admitted to the NS4 ward of the neurology department and put on ventilator for the neurological disorder. Patient went for investigations like CT scan and MRI screening. Later, the patient also made chest complaints and his chest X-ray was done too. Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS told ANI: "Two days back this patient was reported in the emergency. He was a patient of neurology disorder. Our duty doctors at the emergency got suspicious after the patient complaint of chest complication. They immediately got his COVID-19 test done. However, the patient's family members denied any past history of travel at the time of screening."

He said that soon after his COVID-19 test reports arrived, patient was immediately transported to AIIMS trauma centre in the covid19 unit and from thereafter contact tracing has been started. "As of now, he is on ventilator for his health condition at trauma centre and a specialist from neurology department is keeping a close watch on his health status. About 20 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, technicians who came into contact with that patient have been quarantined for 14 days. After five days, we will conduct the test for our healthcare workers," said Dr Sharma.

"Entire neurology ward is being sanitized where the patient was admitted and our doctors in the emergency department are making robust screening of all patients to identity such cases. They wear proper PPE and all treatment protocol is being followed," he added. So far, India has reported over 5000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths. (ANI)

