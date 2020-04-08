Two COVID-19 patients discharged in Kerala's Wayanad district

Two COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital post-treatment in Kerala's Wayanad district. Both the patients had tested positive earlier after returning from abroad.

Earlier on Tuesday, nine more people had tested positive for coronavirus in the state, while 12 individuals recovered from the disease, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the state are 336. While 70 have either been cured or discharged, two deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

