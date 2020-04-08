Russian airlines' March passenger traffic falls 26.6% - Rosaviatsiya

The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines fell by 26.6% in March, Russia's federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Wednesday, citing restrictions imposed in connection with curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Russian carriers served 6.57 million people in March, a sharp decline year-on-year. First-quarter numbers were also down to 23.4 million passengers, a drop of 5.3% year-on-year.

