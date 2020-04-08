Left Menu
Development News Edition

Break for Asia's clogged capitals as coronavirus curbs traffic

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:27 IST
Break for Asia's clogged capitals as coronavirus curbs traffic

Strict lockdowns, school closures and curbs on commerce are giving Asia's congested capitals rare respite from transport mayhem, as the global fight to contain the coronavirus creates a free-flow of traffic not seen in years. Horns have fallen silent across many Asian cities as cars, vans and motorcycles hum along highways in India, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, home to some of the world's worst traffic jams, and its worst levels of air pollution.

Reuters journalists have captured footage of various intersections in New Delhi, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta, contrasting previous chaos with a new calm that has followed government measures to arrest the spread of the highly contagious virus. Seven of the 11 most gridlocked cities in the world are in Asia, according to the 2019 Traffic Index of Dutch digital mapping company TomTom, topped by Bangalore then Manila, where the average driver spends the equivalent of 10 days a year in traffic queues.

In Manila, where street snarl-ups cause an estimated $67 million in daily business losses, the city's chronically jammed Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) thoroughfare was unusually quiet, with home quarantine measures keeping most of the city's 3.5 million registered vehicles off the roads. An average 400,000 of those use EDSA on a typical day, according to the transport authority, but strict lockdown laws in the Philippines - which has 3,870 confirmed cases - have slashed traffic volume by a staggering 96% compared to a year ago, according to TomTom data.

That data was compiled as Reuters crew filmed its 23.8-kilometre commute, which took just 20 minutes compared to more than two hours normally. In Delhi, which has nearly 11 million registered vehicles, congestion was down by about 59%, due to a lockdown of the country's 1.3 billion people. India has reported 4,789 cases

Traffic is lighter too in Jakarta two weeks into a state of emergency that saw schools close and employees encouraged to work from home. Volume was down 48% from a year ago at the time of filming on Tuesday. Indonesia has 2,738 reported cases. Authorities in Singapore are expecting a sharp traffic reduction following closures of offices and schools, while Malaysia is seeing quieter streets in its capital Kuala Lumpur, where an average 509,000 vehicles drive on an average day.

Bangkok registered a million new vehicles last year, adding to 10 million already in use, but few were around on Tuesday, and no sign of the usual jostling between cars and motorcycles. Thailand, which has 2,258 confirmed coronavirus cases, has closed malls and entertainment venues and is encouraging working from home, helping to cut Bangkok's traffic on Tuesday by 31%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand extends foreigners' visas to prevent queues and curb coronavirus

Thailand approved a plan on Wednesday to allow all foreigners who entered legally to receive automatic visa extensions, to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus, a senior immigration official told...

Uganda Health Minister receives donation from Sinohydro to fight COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received a cash donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda. With Inputs from ...

Man jailed for stealing face masks from London hospital

A man who was caught stealing surgical face masks from a hospital in London has been jailed for three months, police said on Wednesday.There has been huge global demand for face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic from health care wo...

Pope creates new expert commission to study women deacons

The Vatican said Wednesday that Pope Francis has created a new commission of experts to examine whether women can be deacons, an ordained role in the Catholic Church currently reserved for men. The 10-member commission, the second of Franci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020