Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 969 to 20,549, 147 new deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 969 to 20,549 as of Wednesday, health authorities said, with 147 new deaths.

The country's total death toll from the disease is now 2,248, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a daily update.

