Singapore confirms 142 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily jump

Singapore confirms 142 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily jumpReuters | Singapore | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:08 IST
Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed 142 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,623.
Forty of the new cases were linked to foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore