Norwegian Air seeks debt restructuring to stay in business

Norwegian Air seeks debt restructuring to stay in businessReuters | Oslo | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:09 IST
Norwegian Air is proposing a conversion of debt to equity as it seeks to stay in business follwing the COVID-19 outbreak that has grounded almost all of its fleet, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.
By boosting its equity, the airline would qualify for government guarantees of up to 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($292 million).
"Norwegian aims to strengthen its balance sheet by converting debt to equity to meet the requirements of the Norwegian state guarantee program and create a sustainable platform," it said in a statement. ($1 = 10.2693 Norwegian crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian Air