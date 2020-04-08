Norwegian Air seeks debt restructuring as coronavirus crisis grounds fleet

Norwegian Air is proposing a conversion of debt to equity as well as a share issue as it seeks to stay in business following the COVID-19 outbreak that has grounded almost all of its fleet, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

By boosting its equity, the airline would also qualify for government guarantees of up to 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($292 million). "Norwegian aims to strengthen its balance sheet by converting debt to equity to meet the requirements of the Norwegian state guarantee program and create a sustainable platform," it said in a statement.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held on May 4 to vote on the plan, Norwegian said. "The proposed measures are necessary in securing the next tranches of the Norwegian government state guarantee program," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

"They are also necessary for the future of the company by strengthening the company's balance sheet," he added. ($1 = 10.2693 Norwegian crowns)

