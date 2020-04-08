Left Menu
Britain says aiming to roll-out millions of coronavirus tests in months

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:47 IST
Britain says aiming to roll-out millions of coronavirus tests in months

Britain on Wednesday said it aimed to roll-out millions of coronavirus tests in months after criticism that it had moved too slowly on the issue, saying a partnership with private firms would help it hit 100,000 tests a day by the end of April.

The Department of Health said that a new testing laboratory set-up by AstraZeneca, GSK and Cambridge University would aim to carry out 30,000 tests a day by May, and Thermo Fisher would continue to supply the UK with testing kits and aim to scale up manufacturing.

