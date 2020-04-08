Left Menu
27 samples taken from Himachal's Chamba test negative for coronavirus

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:38 IST
All 27 samples taken for coronavirus testing from the Saho area of Himachal's Chamba districts have been declared negative, an official said on Wednesday. They all were contacts of four Tablighi Jamaat members who visited the district after the Delhi's Nizamuddin congregation last month and tested positive for the infection.

The Jamaat members are currently getting treatment at a Mandi hospital. The samples of the Chamba people were sent to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College for testing.

Chamba Deputy Commisioner Vivek Bhatia said so far four positive cases have been reported from the district. He said samples of 35 more people who were in contact with the four positive cases will be sent for testing. He said villages under 29 gram panchayats, including 14 in the Saho area of Chamba district, have been sealed as a preventive measure.

The supply of foodgrain and other essential items in the district is being maintained, he said. The state has so far reported 28 cases with two deaths..

