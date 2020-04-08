Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-World championships moved to July 2022 to avoid Olympics clash

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:39 IST
Athletics-World championships moved to July 2022 to avoid Olympics clash

The world athletics championships have been moved back 11 months to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's governing body said Wednesday. World Athletics confirmed in a statement https://www.worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/news/dates-world-championships-oregon-2022 that the event, which is usually held every two years, would now take place from July 15-24 in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

The original dates of Aug. 6-15 2021 would have clashed with the Tokyo Olympics, which was last month postponed by a year from the original July-August 2020 schedule. The new dates for the worlds were chosen to avoid clashing with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 27 to Aug. 7, and the European Athletics Championships in Munich, from Aug 15 to 21.

World Athletics said these dates would enable athletes to compete in all three events, where eligible. "The new schedule will prevent a direct conflict between any of these major events and, with careful programming, will ensure athletes can compete in up to three world-class competitions," said World Athletics in a statement.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that having the three events run consecutively over the course of a single summer would be "a bonanza for athletics fans around the world". "They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics," said Coe.

"We would not have chosen to have three major championships back-to-back but it will give us a unique opportunity to promote our sport and its stars around the globe over a six-week period." The previous world championships were held in Doha last year and the 2023 edition will take place in Budapest.

European Athletics said in a statement that the new dates had its "full support". It added that this year's European athletics championships, due to be staged in Paris in late August, were "currently under evaluation."

The local organising committee has been asked to carry out a feasibility study of the event "with input from the relevant national authority bodies, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic", it said. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables

Mounds of harvested zucchini and yellow squash ripened and then rotted in the hot Florida sun. Juicy tomatoes were left to wither unpicked in farmers fields. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed ov...

Situation in country like 'social emergency', says PM; Tells floor leaders lockdown cannot be lifted in one go

Likening the situation in the country to a social emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made it clear that the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the p...

Ambedkar's birthday declared a closed holiday by central government

The central government has declared April 14, the birthday of B R Ambedkar, as a closed holiday for all its offices, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Wednesday. The Centre has also notified the holiday under Section 25 of the ...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020