Eleven new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally 186

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:59 IST
Coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat mounted to 186 on Wednesday after detection of 11 new patients, a top Health official said. Of the 11 new cases, six are form Vadodara, four from Bhavnagar, and one from Surat, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

She said no fresh death or recovery was reported on Wednesday. Gujarat has so far reported 16 deaths due to COVID-19 while 25 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the bureaucrat said, adding that the number of locally transmitted cases has gone up to 121.

Ahmedabad has reported maximum 83 COVID-19 cases out of the total 186 cases. In other districts, 23 cases have been reported so far from Surat, 18 each from Bhavnagar and Vadodara, 13 from Gandhinagar, 11 from Rajkot, 5 from Patan, three from Porbandar, two each from Kutch, Mehsana and Gir Somnath, and one each from Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Jamnagar, Morbi, Anand, and Sabarkantha.

Ahmedabad also tops the chart of the deceased patients at five, followed by Surat four, Vadodara and Bhavnagar two each, and Panchmahal, Patan and Jamnagar one each. Of the total 186 cases, as many as 121 are locally transmitted while 33 patients have had a history of travelling abroad and 32 of visiting other states, the health department said.

Out of the 145 "active" cases, two are on ventilator and in critical condition, while the condition of 143 others is stable, it said. Under its cluster containment plan, the state government has so far identified a total 44 locations in five cities of Ahmedabad (28), Rajkot (7), Bhavnagar (5), Surat (2) and Vadodara (2), covering 99,121 persons.

Measures like imposing a complete lockdown in these areas along with intensive screening of suspected cases have been initiated. According to the government, out of the 672 samples tested in the last 24 hours, results of 133 are awaited.

A total of 4,224 samples have been tested in Gujarat so far, the department said..

