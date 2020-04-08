U.S. airlines await Treasury aid as passenger numbers dwindle more

U.S. airlines on Wednesday were still waiting for payroll aid they had hoped could arrive as soon as this week, as the number of passengers passing through U.S. airports dwindled even further. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened just 97,130 travelers on Tuesday, down from over 2 million a year ago, according to data on its website.

U.S. airlines applied on Friday for a share of $25 billion in cash under a government relief package to help them cover payroll and avoid layoffs until Sept. 30. As of late Tuesday, there was still no clarity on the timing or terms of the support, airline officials said. Treasury officials have asked airlines to provide additional detailed financial data including daily cash burn rates and when airlines expect to run out of cash as they continue review the requests for payroll aid, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Under the law, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin can demand equity, warrants or other financial instruments to "provide appropriate compensation to the federal government," a condition that has caused pushback by some airlines, unions and Democratic lawmakers. Every day airlines are burning through their cash reserves and looking at fresh ways to save costs while maintaining critical service.

JetBlue Airways Corp, which is among the airlines seeking government aid, said on Wednesday it is consolidating flights in five U.S. metropolitan areas into just one or two airports until June 10. It also asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to exempt it from flying at other airports where current demand does not support its service.

"We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crewmembers,” JetBlue head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence said in a statement. JetBlue has already reduced flying across its network by 80% per day in April.

