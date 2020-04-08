Left Menu
UK PM Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed - finance minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but his condition is improving and he can sit up in bed, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving. I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team," Sunak said.

