Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB joins global community to recognize contributions of health workers

 The week’s theme Leaders on the Front Line recognizes that health workers often put themselves and their families at great risk as they work to save and improve lives.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:31 IST
AfDB joins global community to recognize contributions of health workers
World Health Worker Week 2020 also underscores the need to extend greater opportunities for leadership to frontline health workers—particularly women, who make up over 70% of the global health workforce. Image Credit: ANI

During World Health Worker Week 2020 (5-11 April), the African Development Bank joins the global community to celebrate and recognize the contributions of health workers, including nurses and midwives, on the frontlines of the ongoing international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week's theme Leaders on the Front Line recognizes that health workers often put themselves and their families at great risk as they work to save and improve lives. The ongoing pandemic provides further incentive to prioritize investments in health workers. Africa needs well-trained health workers that can respond effectively during pandemics and other health crises.

"From nutrition to maternal care and sanitation to countless other interventions, health workers are at the frontlines in the prevention of – and defense against – health crises facing communities and governments across the continent," said Jennifer Blanke, the Bank's Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development. "Our support to health workers is even more crucial at this time as we fight to mitigate the impact of coronavirus in Africa," she added.

World Health Worker Week 2020 also underscores the need to extend greater opportunities for leadership to frontline health workers—particularly women, who make up over 70% of the global health workforce.

Yesterday, on World Health Day, we recognized nurses and midwives specifically among all health workers, for their vital role in advancing national and global health targets relating to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, and infectious and non-communicable diseases. And yet in 2018, Africa had 1.06 nurses and midwives for every 1,000 people. Given the continent's surging population, this is far short of what is required to achieve universal health coverage as well as health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

As COVID-19 continues to threaten lives, livelihoods and health systems across Africa, the Bank has begun to deploy financial resources to assist African countries in fighting the pandemic. Last week the Bank approved a $2 million grant for the WHO Africa region to use in bolstering the capacity of 41 African countries on infection prevention, testing and case management.

The Bank will continue to leverage its financial resources and its expertise to promote the development of healthcare workers across the continent. And as the global community celebrates World Health Worker Week, the Bank urges communities and governments across Africa to recognize the extraordinary service and achievements of nurses and midwives in Africa and across the globe. Investing in their education, training, and employment must be a development priority for all countries.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic in Africa claims over 500 lives, continues to spread: WHO

The World Health Organization WHO warned on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has now risen to more than 10,000, claiming more than 500 lives. The virus was slow to reach the continent compared to other parts of the worl...

New York sees highest single day death toll for second day in row, 779 dead in 24-hr

New York, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest single day death toll with 779 people succumbing to COVID19, a terrible news, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, warning that the number will continue to rise even as the state is now ...

COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.

COVID-19 Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre....

8 of 17 people who came in contact with Tripura's COVID-19 patient test negative for coronavirus

Eight of 17 people who were quarantined after coming in contact with the lone COVID-19 patient in Tripura have tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, a senior state minister said. The remaining reports have returned inconclusive and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020