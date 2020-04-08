Left Menu
COVID-19: 2 more test positive in Bengal; total cases rise to 92

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:28 IST
COVID-19: 2 more test positive in Bengal; total cases rise to 92

Two more persons from West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 71, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. Out of these cases, 61 are from 11 families and it proves that they did not maintain social distancing norms, she said.

"There were 69 active cases till Tuesday. Two more were added to this list today taking it to 71. Three people were discharged from the Beleghata I.D. And B.G. Hospital on Wednesday. The number of recovered cases is 16," Banerjee said. Sixteen people have been cured and discharged so far. There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 92. "Thirteen patients are now admitted at the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Two of them also tested negative and will be released soon," she said.

The chief minister said 30 doctors, five nurses and four technicians of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, who were kept in a quarantine centre after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient who died at the hospital, tested negative for the infection. "It's a sigh of relief that they tested negative. I was tensed that so many doctors were quarantined," she said.

