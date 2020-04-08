Left Menu
UN chief says unite now, review virus response later

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:35 IST
UN chief says unite now, review virus response later

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it was not the time to criticise the early response to the coronavirus pandemic, after US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organisation

"Once we finally turn the page on this epidemic there must be a time to look back fully ... But now it is not that time," Guterres said, according his spokesman

"Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences."

