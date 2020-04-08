UN chief says unite now, review virus response later

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it was not the time to criticise the early response to the coronavirus pandemic, after US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organisation

"Once we finally turn the page on this epidemic there must be a time to look back fully ... But now it is not that time," Guterres said, according his spokesman

"Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

