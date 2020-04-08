Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases rise to 383 in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:41 IST
COVID-19 cases rise to 383 in Rajasthan

Forty people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 383, an official said. The disease has claimed six lives in the state till now, but officials maintain that the deaths occurred due to comorbidity, which means more than one illness or disease occurring in a person at the same time.

Out of the 40 new cases of the virus, 23 were from Jaipur. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Rajasthan capital now stands at 129. "Forty new cases have come up today. One patient who tested positive today in Jaipur has no recent travel history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The 62-year-old patient, a resident of the city, was admitted at the SMS Hospital. The patient has not given any recent travel or contact history. He is an employee of a private firm, the official said.

Singh said the man was referred from Kawantia Hospital to the SMS Hospital. The rest of the people who tested COVID-19 positive either have links to Tablighi Jamaat congregation participants or had come in contact with positive cases with recent travel history, officials said.  The congregation took place in early March in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and several people who participated in the event got infected by the coronavirus. They travelled across the country after attending the congregation. Singh said intensive surveys are being conducted in Ramganj containment area. A total of 266 teams have visited 22,022 houses and identified 83 influenza like illness cases after surveying 1,16,773 people.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the situation in Ramganj improves," he said. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said according to the census, Ramganj will be divided into clusters and samples will be taken daily and their PCR testing will be done. This will allow accurate estimation of the number of corona infected people in the area, he said, adding that due to the dense population, ensuring social distancing in Ramganj is a difficult task.  The government is confident that in the coming days, the situation in Ramganj will improve, he added. Sharma that till now about 5.75 crore people across the state have been surveyed and screened and 45 people have tested negative after treatment while 42 of them have been discharged. Besides Jaipur, six cases were reported from Bikaner, five from Kota, three from Jhalawar and one each from Banswara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur.  Rajasthan is under lockdown from March 22 and massive surveys and screening is underway to trace COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain -Reuters tally

New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. state has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. Italy is now in third place with 139,422...

Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the countrys western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemi...

Mexico's president urges big companies to keep jobs, pay taxes

Mexicos president threw himself into a new confrontation with businesses on Wednesday, accusing big ones of not paying taxes and upbraiding others for laying off workers in the coronavirus crisis. Relations between President Andres Manuel L...

Over 12 lakh calls made to Dial-100 during lockdown period

Hyderabad, Apr 8 PTI A total of 12,82,559 calls were received by Dial-100, which is Telangana police emergency response number, from March 21 a day before Janata Curfew till April 7, officials said on Wednesday. Before the lockdown, the Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020