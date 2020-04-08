8 of 17 people who came in contact with Tripura's COVID-19 patient test negative for coronavirus

Eight of 17 people who were quarantined after coming in contact with the lone COVID-19 patient in Tripura have tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, a senior state minister said. The remaining reports have returned inconclusive and their samples will be tested again, Law Minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath told reporters.

Samples of 234 persons with coronavirus-like symptoms or travel history to affected areas have been tested in Tripura, of which only one has tested positive for coronavirus, he said. A 44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus on April 6, making it the first case in Tripura.

The woman, who hails from Udaipur town in Gomati district, is being treated at state-run Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital here. Doctors and nurses who had attended to her earlier and an ambulance driver who brought her to a hospital have been quarantined, Nath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.