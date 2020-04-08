Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 of 17 people who came in contact with Tripura's COVID-19 patient test negative for coronavirus

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:06 IST
8 of 17 people who came in contact with Tripura's COVID-19 patient test negative for coronavirus

Eight of 17 people who were quarantined after coming in contact with the lone COVID-19 patient in Tripura have tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, a senior state minister said. The remaining reports have returned inconclusive and their samples will be tested again, Law Minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath told reporters.

Samples of 234 persons with coronavirus-like symptoms or travel history to affected areas have been tested in Tripura, of which only one has tested positive for coronavirus, he said. A 44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus on April 6, making it the first case in Tripura.

The woman, who hails from Udaipur town in Gomati district, is being treated at state-run Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital here. Doctors and nurses who had attended to her earlier and an ambulance driver who brought her to a hospital have been quarantined, Nath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential c...

U.N. seeks $130 million to prevent hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe

The United Nations food agency said on Wednesday it needed 130 million to fund emergency operations in Zimbabwe until August and prevent a catastrophe in the southern African nation, as climate- and recession-induced food shortages deepened...

Peru`s Vizcarra extends state of emergency to April 26

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday extended the countrys state of emergency declared to contain the novel coronavirus for two more weeks to April 26.Vizcarra announced the extension, which includes a nationwide quarantine in th...

Italy PM rebuffs employers' call to ease coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy must stick with its rigid lockdown to try to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, rejecting calls from businesses to reopen factories. Scientists are telling us not to ease the restrictive m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020