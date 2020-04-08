UK PM Johnson making "steady progress" in COVID-19 treatment - spokeswoman

UK PM Johnson making "steady progress" in COVID-19 treatment - spokeswomanReuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.
"The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' hospital in London on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was transferred to intensive care on Monday.
