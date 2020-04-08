Face masks mandatory in Pune district

With the number of coronavirus cases in Pune nearing 200, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory in public places, a senior official said on Wednesday. Masks are necessary for preventing the spread of the virus, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

"Therefore, we have ordered people and government employees to use masks in public places," he said. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said action will be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act if a person is seen on the streets without a mask.

