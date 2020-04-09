France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind Italy, Spain and the United States.

