France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisisReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:07 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.
According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind Italy, Spain and the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Italy
- Spain
- United States
ALSO READ
EU recovery fund could mobilise hundreds of billions euros -French FinMin
French PM warns 'difficult' days ahead over coronavirus
Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ delayed till October
After death of a cashier, French supermarket staff work in fear
French firms seek to put nearly four million staff on furlough