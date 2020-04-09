Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italy begins drawing up medical guidelines for Serie A re-start

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 01:08 IST
Soccer-Italy begins drawing up medical guidelines for Serie A re-start

Italy's football federation (FIGC) has begun to draw up medical guidelines for a possible re-start of Serie A, which has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The FIGC said that its medical committee held a video conference on Wednesday to "analyse and define a guarantee protocol for football in the event that sporting activities are allowed to resume."

Serie A was roughly two thirds of the way through the season when it was interrupted and the FIGC wants to complete the campaign to reduce financial damage. It has said it is prepared to continue until September or October if necessary. Italy has been one of the world's worst hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak and its death toll rose to 15,362 on Wednesday with a total of 124,632 cases. A number of Serie A footballers are among those who have been infected.

"If and when we should get the green light for a gradual re-start, the world of football must be ready," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. "Given the role that football plays in Italian society, I am convinced that we can make an important contribution to the whole country.”

It said the protocol would include which tests should be conducted on players who have had the virus with "particular attention to the respiratory and cardiovascular system." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JetBlue seeks U.S. approval to temporarily halt flights to 11 airports

JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for emergency approval to temporarily suspend service to 11 U.S. airports, including Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Sacramento and Albuquerque.Earlier on We...

UK PM Johnson making "steady progress" in COVID-19 treatment - spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care, a Downing St...

Bijou homes seen filling former UK jail house of Oscar Wilde

Campaigners fear developers will carve bijou flats out of the British prison where playwright Oscar Wilde was jailed for the gross indecency of gay sex after plans for an arts hub failed.HMP Reading, the forbidding Victorian prison that was...

New York sees highest single day death toll for second day in row, 779 dead in 24-hr

New York, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest single-day death toll with 779 people succumbing to COVID19, a terrible news, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, warning that the number will continue to rise even as the state is now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020