Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sampdoria president sees no point in finishing season without fans

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:13 IST
Soccer-Sampdoria president sees no point in finishing season without fans

The president of Serie A club Sampdoria says he cannot see any point in concluding the season, currently suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, if matches are played without fans attending. "Let's organise ourselves to say that this championship must end here and now," Massimo Ferrero told the Telenord television station in an interview.

"It hurts me to say this because I want to start again but only seeing my stadium, which is the most beautiful in the world, with my fans beating their drums." The Serie A league says it wants to conclude the season but there is no indication yet of when, or if, it can restart in a country which is among the worst hit by the coronavirus.

Matches would almost certainly have to be played behind closed doors. Torino and Brescia have also said the championship should be abandoned and Fiorentina believe it is unlikely to be concluded.

"What sort of match is it without the cheering of the crowd?" said Ferrero, whose side's last match before the stoppage was played without fans against Verona. "It hurt my heart to hear that silence," he said. "You tell me how I can go to the stadium and see that desolation." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Islands at odds with Epstein estate over 'broad' liability releases

Women who say they were abused by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein should not be required to sign broad liability waivers in order to get payouts from his estate, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands said on Wednesday.The offic...

Tablighi Jamaat faces criticism in Pakistan for COVID-19 spread

Like in India after the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation, in Pakistan too the Tablighi Jamaat is facing criticism for organising its annual mass assembly at Raiwind Markaz last month in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. According to a ...

Starbucks sees 47% drop in second-quarter earnings on coronavirus hit

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 drop in second-quarter earnings, scrapped its full-year forecast and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of 2020.The company also said it ...

Saudi-led coalition declares 2-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen

The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said. We are announcing a ceasefire starting Thursday for two weeks,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020