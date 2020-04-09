Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Airbnb to restrict bookings on its platform in Britain

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 04:31 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Airbnb to restrict bookings on its platform in Britain

Home rental firm Airbnb will block British bookings on its platform for the vast majority of customers on Thursday, allowing only key workers to stay in properties for as long as emergency government coronavirus restrictions are in place. The move comes after hosts using the site had been criticised for advertising "isolation retreats", with tourism minister Nigel Huddleston saying that property owners were being "incredibly irreponsible".

Airbnb last week barred rentals that were private rooms in shared houses, and disabled the instant book function for whole properties, while offering guests refunds for rooms they no longer wished to take up. But the latest step drastically tightens who can book stays on the platform.

"Restricting bookings on Airbnb to key workers and other essential stays will allow hosts to continue supporting frontline workers while following government guidance," said Patrick Robinson, Director of Public Policy at Airbnb. On March 23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus, and imposed curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

As part of the restrictions, the government has ordered hotels and other accommodation providers to take steps to close, unless they were providing services to key workers or vulnerable groups. While listings will still appear on the platform, bookings on Airbnb will be blocked from 9:00 local time (0800 GMT) on Thursday until at least April 18, unless it is for an essential stay.

The government has said it will review lockdown measures next week. Airbnb's policy will be reviewed in line with guidance if the government extends the restrictions. Last month Airbnb launched a programme to let hosts provide free rooms for health workers, which it said would continue and requires eligible staff to register separately on the site through their employer.

The company will now also work to maintain access for others who are legimitately exempt from the curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil cos amid industry downturn

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes worth about 1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. T...

From fine to flailing - rapid health declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it insane, another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop s...

Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China purchases fall through

Brazils health minister said on Wednesday that the countrys attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight a growing coronavirus epidemic had fallen through and the government is now hoping Brazilian companies can supply ...

55-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Punjab

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chatamli village in Punjabs Ropar died on Wednesday. The state reported seven more cases on Wednesday taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 106. The patient, M 55, from Chatamli village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020