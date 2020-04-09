Soccer-New Zealand continue suspension of community game due to COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2020 07:47 IST
New Zealand Football (NZF) have again pushed back the start of community soccer due to the COVID-19 outbreak, saying on Thursday there would be no action until at least the final weekend of May. The lower levels of club and regional soccer in New Zealand typically begin by mid-April but NZF said last month they would postpone the start of the season until the weekend of May 2.

However, that date had been pushed back to May 30 at the earliest, NZF said in a statement on Thursday. Teams would be prevented from beginning training until May 16, while all in-person education courses were also suspended, the statement added.

New Zealand's government implemented a four-week national lockdown on March 25, with people confined to their homes and only allowed to travel for essential services such as buying groceries or to receive medical care. NZF cancelled their semi-professional national league in mid-March with 13 games remaining in its season. League leaders Auckland City were declared the winners of the competition.

New Zealand Rugby suspended all community rugby indefinitely on Wednesday.

