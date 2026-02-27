Vice President Inaugurates New Academic Block at IIHT Salem

The Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed academic building of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Salem, strengthening institutional capacity for India’s handloom sector.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism Shri R. Rajendran, Members of Parliament Shri T. M. Selvaganapathi and Shri S. R. Sivalingam, MLA Shri E. Balasubramaniyan, and Dr. M. Beena, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), among other dignitaries.

Affordable Technical Education for Weavers’ Families

In his address, the Vice President emphasised the critical role of IIHTs in strengthening the handloom ecosystem through accessible technical education.

He encouraged the children of handloom weavers and other sections of society to avail the affordable educational opportunities offered by the Institutes.

Shri Radhakrishnan also urged weavers to align their production with contemporary market demands while preserving traditional craftsmanship, in order to enhance competitiveness and improve income generation.

FTAs to Expand Textile Opportunities

Referring to global trade developments, the Vice President noted that India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 56 countries would open new growth avenues for textiles and allied sectors such as leather and manufacturing.

He observed that recent trade negotiations, including those with the United States, have resulted in more favourable tariff frameworks compared to earlier regimes.

‘Tradition Meets Technology’ Vision

Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh described the new Academic Block as more than an infrastructure addition, calling it a reaffirmation of the Government’s commitment to modernising the handloom sector while empowering weavers.

“The confluence of simplicity, tradition and technology is a collective step towards realising the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that while India had signed 10 FTAs with 19 countries until 2014, the number has now expanded to 18 FTAs with 56 countries, improving global market access for Indian textile and handloom products.

He noted that despite global economic shifts, India’s textile and handloom exports have maintained steady growth and reiterated the Government’s commitment to addressing the needs of Tamil Nadu’s textile industry.

Modern Infrastructure for Skill Development

The newly constructed academic building enhances institutional infrastructure with:

Modern interactive classrooms

Well-equipped library and digital library

Seminar hall and faculty rooms

First-aid facilities

Board room

Office of the Controller of Examinations serving all 11 IIHTs

The upgraded classrooms, laboratories and training spaces are expected to improve teaching standards, promote research and entrepreneurship, and build industry-ready competencies among students.

Recognising Academic Excellence

During the visit, the Vice President, accompanied by the Union Minister, toured the new facilities, interacted with weavers, faculty and students, and reviewed institutional initiatives aimed at strengthening technical education and research in the sector.

He also conferred medals and certificates on meritorious students in recognition of their academic excellence.

Strengthening the Handloom Ecosystem

The Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology form a national network under the Ministry of Textiles, dedicated to structured technical education and skill development for the handloom and textile sector.

Officials said the expansion of IIHT Salem marks a step forward in providing meaningful academic opportunities for the children of handloom weavers, while reinforcing the Government’s commitment to sustainable growth, market expansion and artisan welfare.