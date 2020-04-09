Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:10 IST
Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a "provocative act" intruded 600 meters inside the LoC on the Pakistani side in the Sankh sector for surveillance.

"This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter," according to the Pakistan Army. Such unwarranted acts by the Indian Army were a clear violation of established norms, existing air agreement between two countries, it said.

The intrusion reflects the Indian Army's consistent disregard for the ceasefire understanding of 2003, it said. Pakistan has previously claimed to have shot down Indian drones. Pakistan in March last year claimed to have shot down an Indian spy drone along the Line of Control. The relations between the two nations strained following the Balakot strike when the Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The ties are further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

76-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday: Official.

76-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday Official....

HK court upholds ruling that ban on masks at legal assemblies unconstitutional

Hong Kongs Court of Appeal on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling that a government ban on face masks was unconstitutional, at a time that most Hong Kong people are wearing masks in the hope of warding off the new coronavirus...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims seen hovering near record highs

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks likely totaled a staggering 15 million as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt, which would cement views t...

EXCLUSIVE-Wall St firm dangled up to 175% returns to investors using U.S. aid programs

A New York investment firm pitched wealthy investors in recent days on a way to make returns of 22 to 175 using U.S. government programs designed to help Americans keep their jobs and boost the coronavirus-stricken economy, according to a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020