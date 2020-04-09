Left Menu
98-year-old Indian-origin woman beats Covid-19 to return to UK home

PTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:45 IST
A 98-year-old Indian-origin woman has pleasantly surprised her doctors and family after beating Covid-19 to return to her home in Scotland within days of her hospital admission. Daphne Shah, who turns 99 in July, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with a high temperature, persistent cough and breathing difficulties last Thursday. In hospital, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 but recovered speedily and was back home with her pet dogs by Monday.

“My son is looking after me now. I’m feeling reasonably well now, but I don’t want to say too well. Having a celebratory party in July sounds like a great idea,” Kochi-born Shah told her local ‘Dundee Courier’ newspaper. Shah’s recovery even found a special mention in the coronavirus update press conference conducted by Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, as an “inspiring and very welcome good news story” for the week.

"I often, as I have done today, talk about those who have lost their lives from this virus but in these really tough times it is important we don’t lose sight of good news so I want today to pass on my very best wishes to Daphne Shah," Sturgeon said. “Daphne is 98 years old and she has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Note that I said she ‘has’ been receiving treatment. Daphne has now recovered from this virus and she is back at home.” Sturgeon added that Shah's recovery is a reminder that even in dark times there is always light and hope.

When the ambulance was taking her away from her home near the city of Perth in Scotland, her son Wes feared the worst. But he is now thrilled to have his mother back home after being kept updated on her progress at Ward 11 in Ninewells Hospital with four calls a day. “They are a fantastic outfit and they will do everything they can for you. It’s unbelievable. As soon as this is all over, the first place I will go is to Ward 11 to thank everybody,” he said.

