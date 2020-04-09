Left Menu
Singapore records largest spike of COVID-19 cases, most new cases in foreign worker dormitories

Singapore saw a sharp rise of 287 new coronavirus cases on Thursday with a majority of them having link to foreign worker dormitories.

09-04-2020
Singapore saw a sharp rise of 287 new coronavirus cases on Thursday with a majority of them having link to foreign worker dormitories. This is the highest daily number reported to date and brings the total number of cases here to 1,910, according to The Straits Times.

Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean has called for a multi-ministry task force to handle the COVID-19 spread in the island country's foreign workers dormitories, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong. Wong also confirmed that Singapore Police and the Singapore Armed Forces were putting a coordinated effort in the containment of the virus.

To cut the containment in the dormitories, many healthy foreign workers especially those working in essential services, will be moved to the army camps, floating hotels, and vacant Housing Board blocks, said Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak. The ministry believes that foreign workers had visited Mustafa center, a shopping-complex, where some employees were already ill and came in contact with these employees.

Wong added that enforcement efforts will be stepped up against those who continue to flout safe-distancing measures. "We hope Singaporeans will comply not just because of enforcement efforts but really out of a necessity for all of us to do our part," he said.

In view of this development, the government has said workers will now not be able to prepare their own meals to reduce human contact, and cleanliness and hygiene have been stepped up. Existing sick bays will also be scaled up to take care of workers who need to be isolated. (ANI)

