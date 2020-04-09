Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICCR celebrates 70th foundation day

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:27 IST
ICCR celebrates 70th foundation day
Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday. However, the grand celebrations planned earlier have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on the occasion that Indian philosophy's message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has become more relevant as the global community is facing an unprecedented challenge. "ICCR is all about cultivating an enlightened understanding of Indian culture and when the entire global community is facing an unprecedented challenge, feeling lonely and disconnected, the message of Indian philosophy i.e. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the world is a family has become more relevant than any time in the past," he said, according to an official release.

"Even in this lockdown situation, ICCR is conducting e-tutorials in Yoga, classical dances and even Hindi and Sanskrit. We are working with a 'show must go on spirit'," he added. External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar congratulated ICCR on its foundation day.

"70 years of taking India to the world. Congratulate ICCR_Delhi on its 70th Foundation Day. The essence of Indian Council of Cultural Relations - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family- is more relevant than ever today," he said in a tweet. ICCR was founded in 1950 by India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Aza with the objective of fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and the world, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors in J-K's Bandipora go on strike alleging abuse by Dy Commissioner; resume duties later

Doctors in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora district went on a brief strike on Thursday to protest the alleged misbehaviour of the deputy commissioner, but resumed their duties after the issue was sorted out amicably, officials said. The doctor...

US virus expert Fauci says summer may be on

The US health official leading the governments scientific response to coronavirus made cautiously optimistic noises about the deadly pandemic on Thursday, suggesting Americans may be able to take summer holidays. Anthony Fauci said the Unit...

Country needs to brace for war against COVID and economy front: Nitin Gadkari

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME held a video conference with the senior officers of the Ministry to review the state of preparedness of the Government machinery in the light of the impact of th...

Jalandhar: 60 booked for obstructing admin from performing last rites of COVID-19 patient

The Punjab Police on Thursday booked 60 people for allegedly obstructing the administration from performing the last rites of a coronavirus patient in a Jalandhar locality, a senior official said. According to a government release, Jalandha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020