BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 19,774 up from 18,447 on April 8; 461 deaths, up from 435

BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 19,774 up from 18,447 on April 8; 461 deaths, up from 435Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:45 IST
April 9 (Reuters) -
* CANADA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 19,774 UP FROM 18,447 ON APRIL 8; 461 DEATHS, UP FROM 435 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
