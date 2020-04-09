Left Menu
BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 19,774 up from 18,447 on April 8; 461 deaths, up from 435

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:45 IST
BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 19,774 up from 18,447 on April 8; 461 deaths, up from 435

April 9 (Reuters) -

* CANADA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 19,774 UP FROM 18,447 ON APRIL 8; 461 DEATHS, UP FROM 435 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

