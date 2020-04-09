Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global warming to cause 'catastrophic' species loss: study

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:15 IST
Global warming to cause 'catastrophic' species loss: study

Global warming will cause "catastrophic" biodiversity loss across the world if greenhouse gas emissions aren't curbed, with some ecosystems liable to collapse as soon as 2030, according to new research into where and when die-offs may occur. Earth has never in human history warmed so quickly or uniformly as currently, but a variety of factors affect temperatures in individual regions, with significant seasonal and geographic variation.

Scientists predict that at the current level of manmade carbon emissions, Earth is on course to heat up to four degrees Celsius by 2100. Instead of looking at global trends, researchers in Britain, the United States and South Africa looked at more than 150 years of climate data and cross-referenced that with the spread of more than 30,000 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and fish.

They then divided the globe into 100 square kilometre (39 square mile) segments, and modelled the temperature trends and effects this would have on wildlife in a given area. Writing in the journal Nature, they concluded that under emissions as usual -- known as the RCP8.5 scenario -- up to 73 percent of species will experience unprecedented warming with potentially disastrous effects for populations.

Alex Pigot, from University College London's Centre for Biodiversity and Environment, said that the models showed that animal populations were liable to collapse once they cross a temperature "horizon" -- being exposed to heat they're not evolved to handle. "As we pass this threshold we expect the risk of local extinction to increase substantially," Pigot told AFP.

"It's not a slippery slope, but a series of cliff edges, hitting different areas at different times," he said. The models change dramatically according to each emissions pathway.

For example, at 4C of warming 15 per cent of all animals could see extreme heat that could cause "irreversible damage" to regional ecosystems. But at 2C of warming -- the cap aimed for in the Paris climate agreement -- that figure dropped to two percent, according to the models.

The researchers predicted that such unprecedented temperature events will begin before 2030 in tropical oceans. Recent phenomena such as the mass bleaching of the Great Barrier reef suggest this is already occurring in places, the team said, adding that higher latitudes would see similar events by 2050.

Coral reefs occupy a tiny percentage of the oceans but support as much as a quarter of all marine life. Earth has already heated more than 1C since the Industrial Revolution and planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are climbing annually.

The United Nations says humanity needs to slash emissions 7.6 per cent annually by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C -- the more ambitious aim of the Paris accord. "As we approach 2C of global warming, there is an alarming escalation in the risks of these abrupt biodiversity losses, providing strong evidence for the need to hold warming below 2C," said Pigot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospit...

Only 104 COVID-19 positive out of 5,911 SARI patients: ICMR Study

By Priyanka Sharma The latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has revealed that only 104 cases were found COVID-19 positive out of 5,911 severe acute respiratory infections SARI patients.Out of this, 40 coronavirus SARI...

OPEC+ works on 2-year oil cut deal implemented gradually

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC, are discussing plans to cut oil production for at least two years with reductions implemented gradually, two OPEC sources said on Thursday.The group has previously said it wanted the United States...

Entrepreneur Iovine leads FaZe Clan funding round

Gaming organization FaZe Clan ended its most recent funding round, securing investments from e-commerce platform Ntwrk and entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine. Under the agreement, Ntwrk will receive the worldwide direct-to-consumer product rights fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020